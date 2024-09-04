Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Cut by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. 634,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,364,443. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

