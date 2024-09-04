Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,276,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.23. 213,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,822. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.