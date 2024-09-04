Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,204,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the previous session’s volume of 240,911 shares.The stock last traded at $253.40 and had previously closed at $253.17.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

