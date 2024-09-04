Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VO stock opened at $253.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

