Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VB stock opened at $226.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

