Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $253.90. 54,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,856. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

