Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $507.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $459.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

