Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $272.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

