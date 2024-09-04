Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $55,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $171.31. 590,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,991. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.