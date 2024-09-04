Vawter Financial Ltd. Buys 1,079 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

AVGV stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $61.95.

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in global equity portfolios, weighted by geography. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through factor-investing, focusing on securities with value characteristics and higher expected returns.

