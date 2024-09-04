Vawter Financial Ltd. Buys 8,275 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 173,665 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after acquiring an additional 187,257 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

