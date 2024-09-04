Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $3.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Vawter Financial Ltd. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 2.1% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 145,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 494,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

