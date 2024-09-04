Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $483,000 Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 17,571.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 26,357 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86,036 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $26.18.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Articles

