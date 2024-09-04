Vawter Financial Ltd. Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,364,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,995 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,812.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 942,163 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 830,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,450,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

