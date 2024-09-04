Vawter Financial Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVMA opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $58.91.

About Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

