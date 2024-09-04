Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 168 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

