Vawter Financial Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWV. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 149,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $143.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.96 and a 1-year high of $154.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
