Velas Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $680,278.90 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00038053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,626,625,903 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

