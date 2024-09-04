Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Osisko Development Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Development in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Osisko Development’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODV. Ventum Financial cut their price target on Osisko Development from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Osisko Development Stock Down 4.9 %

Osisko Development stock opened at C$2.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of C$229.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$5.08.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

