VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,114 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

