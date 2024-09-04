VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $35.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 26.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

