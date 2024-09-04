Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0604 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $12,266.16 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,725.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.00543877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00114357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.00295695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00077521 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,192,647 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.