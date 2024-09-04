Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 57.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,463. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

