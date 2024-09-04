Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.89

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 36228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Vonovia Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vonovia SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.