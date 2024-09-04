Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.05. 5,101,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 15,817,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

