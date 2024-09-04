Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.07. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 228,946 shares trading hands.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$71.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

