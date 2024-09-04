Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1,204.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,828 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $209.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.66. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.