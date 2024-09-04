Wealth Effects LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,282,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

