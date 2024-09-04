Wealth Effects LLC Increases Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Samsara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,284.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,615,535 shares of company stock valued at $57,041,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Trading Down 2.3 %

IOT stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 515,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,466. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.