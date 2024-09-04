Wealth Effects LLC Sells 480 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,660. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average of $164.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

