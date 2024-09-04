Wealth Effects LLC Sells 734 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealth Effects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

