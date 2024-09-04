WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 648 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $555.16. The company had a trading volume of 376,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,604. The company has a market capitalization of $479.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

