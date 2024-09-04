Weaver Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Weaver Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $168.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.