Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 3,694 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

