Wedbush Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBY. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.56.

BBY stock opened at $100.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

