Wedbush Weighs in on NetApp, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for NetApp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NetApp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $118.95 on Monday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NetApp by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 16.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 42,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

