Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lowered by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,196 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 5.2% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after buying an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after buying an additional 781,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,352,000 after acquiring an additional 596,521 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,905,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

WFC opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

