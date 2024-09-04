WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.00

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $853,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

