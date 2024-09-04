Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,663 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of General American Investors worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in General American Investors by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 354,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,851.48. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Price Performance

About General American Investors

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

