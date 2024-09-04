Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amedisys worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.55 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -152.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. William Blair downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

