Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.67 on October 3rd

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Woodside Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 105.0% per year over the last three years. Woodside Energy Group has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

