Wormhole (W) Price Reaches $0.20

Wormhole (W) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Wormhole token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Wormhole has a total market cap of $524.43 million and $22.59 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.19495088 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $22,031,223.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

