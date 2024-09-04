WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

WPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.954 per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in WPP by 46.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,791,000 after buying an additional 1,062,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 332,914 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in WPP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WPP by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 80,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WPP by 24.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

