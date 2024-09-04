Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.20 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $44.51 million and $29.20 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 116,868,807 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 114,329,539.14758542. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.3899148 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3357 active market(s) with $26,999,655.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.