Wrapped XDC Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $158,258.34 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,407,506 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,188,638.81773674. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02601737 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $143,290.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

