WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $226.00

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$226.00 and last traded at C$227.07, with a volume of 72806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$225.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSP. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital upped their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$254.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$220.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$216.29.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 7.9753608 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

