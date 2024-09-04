Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.0 million-$113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.6 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 1,330,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.60 million, a PE ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Yext had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

