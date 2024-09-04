YouGov (LON:YOU) Trading 7.6% Higher

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 508 ($6.68) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.68). 287,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 589,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472 ($6.21).
Several analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.78) to GBX 810 ($10.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
In other news, insider Shalini Govil-Pai acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.97) per share, for a total transaction of £34,450 ($45,299.15). In related news, insider Shalini Govil-Pai purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.97) per share, for a total transaction of £34,450 ($45,299.15). Also, insider Alex McIntosh sold 97,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.90), for a total value of £513,465.75 ($675,168.64). 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
