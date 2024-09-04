Zacks Research Comments on Embraer S.A.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Embraer in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ERJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERJ

Embraer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,304,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after purchasing an additional 137,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,648,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,600 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Embraer by 102.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 728,592 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,084 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Embraer by 76.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 308,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.