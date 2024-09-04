Zacks Research Comments on The Walt Disney Company’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

